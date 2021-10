RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here are the latest updates on evacuations from the Rapid City Fire Department due to the Auburn Fire, burning north of I-90. Mandatory evacuations are currently active on Marvle Mountain and the Black Hawk Creek RV Park. Pre-evacuations are being conducted along Erickson Ranch Road. The size of the fire is currently estimated at 100 acres.

