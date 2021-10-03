Advertisement

Warmer Weather and Sunny Skies Expected to Start the Work Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High temperatures across the area over the next couple of days will return to the 80s. We are also going to continue to see sunny skies. There is also a Fire Weather Watch that will go into effect tomorrow afternoon for Butte, Weston, Crook, and Campbell counties. Cooler temperatures and rainfall will return to our area later in the week and into the weekend.

