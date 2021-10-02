Advertisement

Rapid City census numbers show increase of about 7,000

There are now 74,703 people living in Rapid City.
There are now 74,703 people living in Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brand new data from the U.S. Census shows that Rapid City has, in fact, experienced population growth over the past decade.

There are now 74,703 people living in Rapid City.

This is a growth of about 7,000 people after the 2010 census showed a population of just over 69 thousand.

Rapid City’s long-range planner Kip Harrington says, however, that due to frequent visitors and uncounted residents, the actual population may be over 80,000 at any given time.

He said that this growth is beneficial to not only the city’s economy, but to the entire Black Hills.

”It’s good for the economy that we continue to see growth, jobs, construction projects throughout the community, all of this is positive for our community, and the entire area.”

As for the future, Harrington expects massive growth soon because of the incoming B-21 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Empty shelves at the grocery stores prompting people to look for alternatives
“Guilty on all counts” a federal jury delivers a verdict in the Pine Ridge murder of Vinny Brewer
FILE
More than 1,100 deer tags removed in response to disease
Rapid City Fire Department responds to structure fire, one victim taken to the hospital

Latest News

The Central High School Softball players and their families are furious at an instance of...
Harassment incident at Stevens v. Central softball game has tam, parents outraged
When selling something on Facebook marketplace or in a Facebook group; services, animals, and...
People are using code words to sell firearms via Facebook
Grace Belcher
Grace Belcher looking to save the bees while becoming an Eagle Scout
Wyoming Department of Corrections COVID-19 Update