Rapid City census numbers show increase of about 7,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brand new data from the U.S. Census shows that Rapid City has, in fact, experienced population growth over the past decade.

There are now 74,703 people living in Rapid City.

This is a growth of about 7,000 people after the 2010 census showed a population of just over 69 thousand.

Rapid City’s long-range planner Kip Harrington says, however, that due to frequent visitors and uncounted residents, the actual population may be over 80,000 at any given time.

He said that this growth is beneficial to not only the city’s economy, but to the entire Black Hills.

”It’s good for the economy that we continue to see growth, jobs, construction projects throughout the community, all of this is positive for our community, and the entire area.”

As for the future, Harrington expects massive growth soon because of the incoming B-21 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

