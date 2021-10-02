Get Ready for an Un-Fall-like Fall Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our area of high pressure will be slightly interrupted by a passing trough/cold front. The front will mainly skirt our northernmost counties like northern Carter County in Wyoming and northwest Harding County in South Dakota in the overnight and into the early morning hours Saturday.

After that we are hard-pressed to engage our atmosphere with anything other than copious amounts of sunshine.

The very dry pattern continues through the weekend and well into the first full week of October. Expect temperatures well above our average of 66°. We will move the needle into the mid-70s area-wide Saturday and then in to the upper-70s for Sunday continuing that trend of warm and sunny through next Thursday. Hoping for some showers by next Friday.

