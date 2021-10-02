Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, October 1, Part Two

Hill City tries for first win, LNI Volleyball Invitational tips off
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winless Hill City Rangers were hoping to collect their first win of the season as part of homecoming week against Bennett County. Meanwhile, local teams hit the volleyball court for the first day of the Lakota Nation Invitational. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has highlights and results in this edition of Friday Night Hike.

