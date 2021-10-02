Friday Night Hike, October 1, Part One
Sturgis hosts Belle Fourche for Homecoming week, Douglas faces top 11AA team in state
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winless Sturgis Scoopers faced off against Belle Fourche as part of their homecoming week. Meanwhile, Douglas had a tough test as they took on the top-ranked 11AA team in South Dakota. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights and results in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
