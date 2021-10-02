Cooking with Eric - White Chocolate Raspberry Muffins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I love white chocolate, and who doesn’t like raspberries? Let’s combine the two in this delicious muffin recipe.

First, preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Cream together one 8-ounce package cream cheese (softened) with 1 cup sugar. Add 2 eggs, one at a time and mix thoroughly. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla.

In a separate bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour with 2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. In intervals, add dry mixture to wet ingredients and beat until just combined.

Fold in a cup of fresh raspberries (try not to use frozen) and a half cup of white chocolate chips.

Pour batter into greased muffin cups until 2/3 full. Bake until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, which will be about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

