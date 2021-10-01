Sunny. Warm. Spring-like. Dry. Rinse. Repeat Seven Times

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain was super nice, but it was short-lived and not nearly enough to put even the slightest dent in the drought monitor that was released this week. There were not any major changes in the report today and at this point I don’t think we will see anything major in the right direction for a very long time.

I was looking at our long range forecasting models and when I tell you it was dry… oh, and windy a few days… Geeze. This is why there is grassland fire index status noted as high right now and could very likely trend more toward extreme as time goes on.

Our area of high pressure will be pierced with a passing trough/cold front that will mainly skirt our northernmost counties like Carter County in Montana and Harding County in South Dakota late in the day on Friday. However, the main energy with that passing feature tracks north and there isn’t enough lift in its wake to do anything more than add light cloud that doesn’t stick around either.

So the bottom line is that we are going to be in a very dry pattern for the first full week of October, with temperatures well above average (66°). The low-70s area-wide Friday and sunny to end the week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.