Spectacular Weekend Weather on the Way

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a bit of welcome rain this week, we are settling into another lengthy warm and dry spell of weather as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the northern plains. Temperatures will be very pleasant today and Saturday, then warm up to above normal levels Sunday into next week.

In fact, highs in the lower 80s are expected early next week. These temperatures will be up to 15 degrees above normal. With high pressure dominating our weather pattern, not a drop of rain is foreseen. Maybe a slight change in the weather pattern will bring us some moisture the week after next.

