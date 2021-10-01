Advertisement

Northern Hills Polar Plunge

All proceeds go to South Dakota Special Olympics and Northern Hills delegations
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Special Olympics South Dakota and Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics are calling on call Spearfish, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead, and Belle Fourche residents to brave the cold for the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The annual fundraiser is organized by local committee members, including South Dakota Law Enforcement. Plungers set their own fundraising goals prior to the event and collect pledges in exchange for the opportunity to jump into icy waters but each person must raise a minimum of $100.

When: Saturday, October 16th, 2021

11:00 a.m. Register at Outlaw Square in downtown Deadwood

1:00 p.m. Plunge at Outlaw Square in downtown Deadwood

Where: Outlaw Square | 702 Main Street Deadwood, SD

FREE parking for plungers at the History & Information Center Parking Lot

