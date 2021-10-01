Advertisement

Grace Belcher looking to save the bees while becoming an Eagle Scout

Grace Belcher
Grace Belcher(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Outdoor Campus West has a new flower pollination garden, all thanks to what could be the first Black Hills Area Council female Eagle Scout.

At first, Grace Belcher of Troop 172 didn’t even think she would get involved in the scouts, but after going to a meetin with her younger sister, she was hooked.

Now Belcher has planted native wild flowers in Rapid City, and hopes to provide a place for bees to come and pollinate. She has also set up bee houses. The scout member has grown up around bees, her grandparents have bee hives at their home.

Belcher says that as bee numbers decline, the garden that she grew from seeds gives her hope.

“I did something to help the world, I want to change the world in anyway possible so if I could do something that it would be amazing,” Grace Belcher, says

Belcher needs to wrap up a workbook, statement of ambitions, as well as letters of recomondation -- with plans to have those in by October, in order to become an official Eagle scout.

