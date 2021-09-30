Still no decision from SD Supreme Court on Amendment A

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Months after first hearing arguments regarding the constitutionality of Amendment A, which legalized recreational marijuana, the South Dakota Supreme Court has yet to come up with a decision.

Amendment A was approved by South Dakota voters in last November’s election.

A state judge ruled in February that the amendment was unconstitutional, on the grounds that it covered more than one subject.

Attorney Matthew Kinney said that the legality of the amendments can be looked at in several different ways, and adds he thinks it’s unlikely the amendment will hold up in the supreme court.

He said that this may motivate voters more the next time the issue is on the ballot.

”If you want it to stand if you want it to fail, I think, judicially, there’s a way to attack it, and they did,” Kinney said. “I think politically, the voters will come back and have an even higher percentage approving of recreational marijuana.”

Kinney said that he believes the issue may even come before state lawmakers at next year’s session.

