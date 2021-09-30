Rapid City Fire Department responds to structure fire, one victim taken to the hospital

Rapid City, S.D. – On Thursday morning the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire.

According to Rapid City Public Information Officer, Tessa Jaeger, smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows of an apartment in the complex which is located at Denver Terrace Apartments at 110 Denver Street. Upon entering the complex fire fighters found one victim in the affected apartment. The victim was rescued from the building, resuscitated by responding crews, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire was only in one apartment and crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish it, and its cause remains under investigation.

