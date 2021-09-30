Pennington County Deputy works as School Resource Officer and football coach in Hill City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Students in Pennington County are used to seeing their School Resource Officer during the day, but for some Middle School students in Hill City, their relationship with Deputy Marcus Isakson continues beyond the school bell.

During the school day, Pennington County Deputy Marcus Isakson patrols the halls of Hill City Middle and High School -- dealing with any issues that may come up during the day.

When school ends Isakson picks up a new role as a football coach.

“When I was a contract deputy for Hill City I saw the need to build relationships with the community allowed me to build those relationships,” Deputy Marcus Isakson, Pennington County Deputy/ School Resource Officer/Coach, says

Now helping coach the defense on the Rangers, Isakson views football as a way to prepare the 26 players on the Rangers team for life.

“Team sports teach a lot. “ continued Isakson, “They teach character, persevere, take direction, you learn so much”

Isakson has the chance to keep an eye on his student-athletes.

“You have to be a good Ranger, you have to have good sportsmanship, good behavior, listen to teachers, show respect. I go on and off the field,” added Isakson

Wearing many hats in the small community of the heart of the hills -- Isakson says he believes in community policing and that’s why he does what he does.. always keeping his door open for whatever students may need.

“It is one thing being an SRO and a coach,” Isakson says, “I’m also a counselor and I deal with that too”

