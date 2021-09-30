Advertisement

Lingering Clouds Today; Sunny and Pleasant Friday & Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will linger today with a trough over the plains, but no significant precipitation is expected. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with highs in the 60s.

Sunny skies return Friday and hold into next week as dry high pressure builds over the area. Temperatures will slowly warm, and will be back above normal early next week with highs near 80 expected.

There will be some changes in the weather as we head into the following week ... hopefully a chance for more moisture!

