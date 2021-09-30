Free pumpkins for kids at the 2021 Box Elder Harvest Festival
800 free pumpkins will be given out to kids at the fall festival
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Box Elder, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Box Elder can expect a great turnout at this year’s festival! Over 800 free pumpkins will be given out to children.
The event is completely free, and Box-elder is proud to provide a variety of free activities for the families.
- Hayrides
- Free family pictures
- giveaways
- food trucks
When: Oct 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Box Elder City Hall 420 Villa Drive, Box Elder, SD 57719
