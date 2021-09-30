Advertisement

Elevate requests vision funds to help solve some of the economic challenges of the Black Hills

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Elevate Rapid City is known for being the City’s economic development engine by helping to recruit new companies, expand existing businesses, and bringing workers to the area. The population growth of Rapid City has Elevate envisioning what the next ten years will be like.

Four years ago Elevate came up with a five year economic plan, that plan is almost over and the goals have been met, so now they are planning the next phase of Rapid City’s economic future.

In order to do that, the CEO and President of Elevate, Tom Johnson says they are requesting three million dollars to work on some of the City’s biggest challenges, the worker shortage and the housing crisis.

“It’s so we can double our workforce development budget and get more people into the workforce whether they are entry level people that already exist, recruiting new nurses to town, the real goal is to make sure we have that workforce so that Rapid City can continue to grow, we know for instance somewhere between 25,000 to 40,000 people in the next 10 years, that is growth like we never seen in the area so we know we need to get prepared for that,” Johnson said.

Elevate Rapid City recently announced that Æsir battery manufacturing company is coming to town, and expected to bring more than a thousand jobs to the area.

