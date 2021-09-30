City finalizes licensing, application requirements, and process for medical cannabis establishments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -City officials have finalized the licensing procedures and application submittal requirements for potential medical cannabis establishments.

At the September 20 meeting, the Rapid City Council approved the required second reading of the ordinance with adopting rules governing medical cannabis establishments. The ordinance is set to take effect this Saturday with publication of the ordinance in the Rapid City Journal. Information has been placed on the City’s website at www.rcgov.org with additional information including the application form to be added by Monday. Click on the featured news item or go directly to the ‘Medical Cannabis Establishments Applications & Procedures’ block on the Community Development page.

The ordinance governs cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities and dispensaries and adopts an application procedure for establishments, sets a limit of 15 dispensary licenses based on the 2020 census population, sets operational procedures for establishments and sets application and license fees.

“After several months of work between the City’s legal, planning and finance departments, after monitoring and reviewing the efforts of the state in establishing its set of rules and after approval of the ordinance by the City Council, we are ready to take the next big step in the process,” said Deputy City Attorney Carla Cushman. “Starting Monday, a very thorough and detailed application process begins involving several City departments and the State of South Dakota.

“This review process is necessary in determining the granting of a provisional license by the City, the granting of a certification registration by the State and the ultimate issuance of a license by the City.”

Among the requirements announced today by City officials:

**Application packets are available beginning Monday, October 4 at www.rcgov.org or at the City Hall Finance Office, 300 Sixth Street. Click on the featured news item on the City’s home page regarding medical cannabis.

**Applicants must submit a completed license application, including all required documents and an application fee of $1,500 to the City’s Finance Office. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

**All applicants shall contact the Rapid City Police Department to schedule a fingerprinting appointment for owners and employees at the time of application. A provisional license will not be issued if background checks are pending or missing.

**Starting Monday, October 4, potential applicants obtain a written provisional determination from the Community Planning Department as to whether the medical cannabis establishment is permitted, conditional or not allowed at the proposed location. Community Planning staff may take up to five business days to make the zoning determination. If the use is a conditional use at the proposed location, applications may be submitted beginning Monday, October 4. The Planning Commission will hold its hearings on conditional use beginning November 4.

**Applicants complete a Medical Cannabis Establishments Check List and provide all required documentation to the Current Planning Division of the Department of Community Development. The City has 10 business days to complete the review and provide the applicant with written comments.

The Finance Office will route the completed application to City departments for review and staff may request a meeting with the applicant to discuss the application. Within 45 days of application submission, the City’s Finance Director will issue a provisional license to the applicant or a denial. The timeline may be continued as the applicant’s request to allow for additional time for zoning approval.

Upon receiving a provisional license, the applicant must seek state registration as a medical cannabis establishment from the South Dakota Department of Health. Visit medcannabis.sd.gov for more information. The City will provide the Department of Health any documentation requested for those individuals with a provisional license. The State Department of Health issues or denies a certification application in accordance with its rules. If the State Health Department receives more than 15 dispensary applications located within Rapid City, the Department will award registration certificates for dispensaries based on the City of Rapid City’s numerical limits (15) and the Department’s rules for governing competitive applications and tiebreaking procedures.

Individuals obtaining a provisional license from the City of Rapid City and registration from the State Department of Health must comply with the following additional requirements:

**Obtain a City license at the City’s Finance Office and pay an annual license fee of $3,500.

**Annual licenses must be obtained no later than 14 business days after the Health Department’s issuance of the registration certificate to the establishment.

**The license is effective for the calendar year and terminate on December 31 of the year of issuance.

**The licensee must provide the City’s Finance Director with a flash drive containing the licensee’s current operating procedures and the information included in the Medical Cannabis Establishments Check List.

**The licensee must also apply for and receive a building permit from the City for the medical cannabis establishment.

