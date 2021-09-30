Advertisement

Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi

A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official said Thursday.(Gray News)
By Pat Peterson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A child was shot at Newton Elementary School on Thursday afternoon, WTOK reported.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the shooting, saying the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Pennington was not able to confirm any other details because it’s not his department’s investigation but stressed it is not an active shooter situation.

Newton Police Department and Newton City School District have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
FILE
More than 1,100 deer tags removed in response to disease
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
“Guilty on all counts” a federal jury delivers a verdict in the Pine Ridge murder of Vinny Brewer
The Community Center is looking for vision fund assistance.
A young adult inspired community center seeks Rapid City vision funds to help stop the City from being a revolving door for young people

Latest News

Rep. Cori Bush shares her abortion story
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl