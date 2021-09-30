Cal’s Angels Pediatric Nonprofit Kicks off 1,000 Mile Bike Ride At Mount Rushmore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is pediatric cancer awareness month and Cal’s Angels is a non-profit organization based in Chicago kicked off their 1,000-mile bike ride to Illinois at the founding fathers, Mount Rushmore.

Bikers from Chicago are coming together and biking to raise awareness and funding for children suffering from cancer.

Founder of Cal’s Angels, Stacey Wahlberg says " Only 4% of government funding going towards pediatric cancer, that means four pennies is what goes towards pediatric cancer. For me personally, our children are worth so much more than four pennies. It takes people like us and these riders to gain national attention and makes people understand it is so grossly underfunded. So this bike ride is 100% going towards funding research”.

Cal’s Angels was established in 2007 after Wahlberg lost her stepson to cancer. What started as wish-granting, now includes raising awareness and funding research.

Joining the Wars on wheels cycles team is Tokyo’s 2020 Olympic Silver medalist triathlete and cancer survivor Kevin Mcdowell.

Mcdowell had Hodgkin’s lymphoma ten years ago and was a Cal’s recipient. The cyclist is hoping to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and says more research needs to be funded.

" You don’t sometimes realize the effects that it has and post-cancer, with the mental aspect of it and the physical aspect of it when you’re coming back. I thought once I beat cancer I was done with cancer but like you still have to build your strength. I wasn’t the same in the beginning, it has been quite a journey from then to get to now ”.

Since 1980 there have only been four new children’s drugs on the market, compared to more than the 77 new drugs for adults battling cancer.

Cal’s Angels want to expand nationally in the future.

https://www.calsangels.org/

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.