Brynn Thompson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs football team knocked off Lakota Tech 49-0 last week to run its record to 5-1 on the season. The Bison will play at Custer this Friday. Brynn Thompson plays a key role in Hot Springs success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!

