The Black Hills stays in a drought

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although Black Hill’s weather has cooled down significantly, the temperatures have not affected the dryness in the area.

The area experienced a day of widespread rainfall earlier this week, however, it only amounted to a tenth of an inch of rain.

Unfortunately not enough to affect the drought.

The Black Hills is still in a moderate to severe drought and it’s important to know that when cooler weather starts coming in, it doesn’t decrease the fire danger.

“The good news is that, as we head into the winter, if it snows, if the snow stays on the ground the fire risk is almost zero and that is because the biggest factor that comes to fires is the dry conditions and obviously if there’s snow on the ground it won’t be that dry,” said Jacob Montesano, meteorologist for KOTA and KEVN.

The national drought monitor updates every Thursday.

