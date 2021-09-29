A young adult inspired community center seeks Rapid City vision funds to help stop the City from being a revolving door for young people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a community center that serves coffee, houses a musical venue and gives the youth of Rapid City a place to be themselves. Organizers at the Cave Collective say they look to improve the cultural and mental well being of the community through arts and youth involvement.

However, they say being a non-profit makes it difficult to find staffing with the majority of staff currently working on a volunteer basis.

So, they’re looking to the city for a slice of vision funds cash to help the organization stay afloat and even grow.

Dexter Carman, Executive Director with The Cave Collective, says they don’t charge for their services, because they’re aware that younger people tend not to have a lot of money.

They’re asking for 300-thousand dollars from the fund to help staff their facility for three years, and build an additional recording and screen printing studio that would be available for the community at little to no charge.

Carman says that Rapid City currently acts as a revolving door for young people, as their isn’t much incentive to stay, and he believes the Cave Collective helps fill that need.

”Places like this are important. They are a needed thing for the young people in our community and right now it’s lacking. That’s a harsh reality, but there is a lack of things for young people to do in this community which is causing them to leave when they get to a certain age,” says Carman.

He says other cities around the nation invest in places like the Cave Collective, and he hopes Rapid City will grant the necessary funds.

To find events or donate, check out the Cave Collective’s website.

