Advertisement

Urgent need for blood donations in the Black Hills

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Country is facing another shortage, this time there’s a shortage of blood, and the Black Hills are not immune.

Vitalant is in urgent need of all blood types, Communications Manager for Vitalant, Tori Robins says they had an up tick of donations during the summer, but now the number of people giving blood in the Black Hills are declining and that could worsen with the holidays fast approaching.

“Vitalant strives Nationwide to have 4 days supply of each blood type on hand, certain types we are in a three day range, and certain types like the O’s we are lower than that, a little bit less than two days on hand,” Robins said.

Robbins adds they are seeing fewer donors this year than they were seeing this time last year.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash
Fire crews on the scene as wildfire burns near Norris Peak Road
Hat Mountain Wildfire
COVID numbers in South Dakota for Tuesday
The Community Center is looking for vision fund assistance.
A young adult inspired community center seeks Rapid City vision funds to help stop the City from being a revolving door for young people

Latest News

The current facility off of East Quincy Street houses 5 women.
A program in Rapid City provides women coming out of prison with housing and tools to ease their transition and they’re looking to expand
“Guilty on all counts” a federal jury delivers a verdict in the Pine Ridge murder of Vinny Brewer
Rapid City Medical Marijuana
You can apply for a medical marijuana license starting next week in Rapid City
Slot Machine
Rapid City video lottery licensing hasn’t seen an update since 1995 until now