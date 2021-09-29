RCAS tracking COVID cases with online dashboard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the beginning of the school year, Rapid City Area Schools unveiled their online dashboard, designed to keep track of COVID-19 cases in the district.

There’s been a total of 875 cases between staff and students since the beginning of the school year. The district currently stands at 192 active cases with more than 400 students and staff in quarantine.

Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said that there’s an online system so students in quarantine don’t fall behind.

”All of our teachers are putting their content on the Learning Management System,” Urban said. “So, our students are able to access that content or learning materials from home if they’re in quarantine or sick.”

Urban said that while active cases among students are slightly declining, there’s been a recent uptick in staff who have tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.