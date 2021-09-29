Rapid City video lottery licensing hasn’t seen an update since 1995 until now

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, at a Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee Meeting, members passed the first reading of an ordinance that changes Rapid City video lottery licensing laws, something that hasn’t been changed since 1995.

The ordinance would grant six additional licenses, adjusting the limit to 75 currently available within City limits. The number comes from 2020 census population data indicating 75,000 people living in Rapid City, and would allow an additional license for every 2,000 population growth.

The application fee for a license would increase from 250-dollars to one-thousand dollars, and a business would have to begin operation within nine months or authorization would be lost.

Darrell Shoemakers, Communications Coordinator with Rapid City, says, ”Our current ordinance has been in place since 1995. So, kind of archaic in many instances. Needed some infusion of better language. More updated - as far as some things that needed to be done. So, that’s what this ordinance is all about.”

The ordinance will be heard by Rapid City City Council for the first time next Monday. Officials say if passed, the licensing changes would take place in early to mid November.

