Noem Administration submits Permit Application for 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – Tuesday morning, on behalf of governor Kristi Noem, the South Dakota Department of Tourism submitted an application for a special use permit which would allow for the 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. The application was submitted to the National Parks Service (NPS).

“There truly is no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore, our nation’s enduring Shrine to Democracy,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Despite their arbitrary decision to cancel the 2021 Fireworks Celebration, the Biden Administration has an opportunity to work with us to celebrate next year and for the years to come.”

Under Governor Noem’s leadership, the Fireworks Celebration was returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 after having been canceled for more than a decade. The National Parks Service rejected Noem’s 2021 permit application for the celebration, and Governor Noem is currently in litigation with NPS over that rejection. The name of that lawsuit is Noem v. Haaland and it can be found here.

