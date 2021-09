RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we will see highs mostly in the 50s and 60s. Expect rainfall throughout the morning and early afternoon as well. Rainfall will clear out of the area in the evening hours. Tonight and tomorrow will be mostly clear. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s. Sunny skies and lower 70s are expected for weekend.

