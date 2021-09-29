More than 1,100 deer tags removed in response to disease

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An estimated 600 deer have been reported dead and the cause? A virus called epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

The illness travels by biting midges such as gnats or flies and mostly affects whitetail deer.

Although the illness is not harmful to humans, Game Fish and Parks responded by removing more than a thousand deer tags West River.

“Those tags are permanently removed and the reason we do that is based on the number of deer that were getting reported dead through concerned landowners, sportsmen, through our radio-collared animals that we have out there. We looked at the amount of deer that we have out there and our objectives in those areas, if we want to increase or decrease the population, and that’s what assisted us in determine to pull those tags in a couple of different areas,” said wild life biologist, Steve Griffin.

Griffin says they do not want to overhunt the deer population already affected by the sickness. He expects by the time rifle hunting begins mid-November the virus will have worked its course.

To learn more about the disease and for an active map click the link below:

https://gfp.sd.gov/search/?s=ehd