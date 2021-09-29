Hooray for Rain Relief

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Conditions are prime for fires. Having said that, we have some relief on the way.

Rain will be spotty in the evening hours tonight and then more in earnest through most of the day Wednesday. There is that well-advertised cold front that will finally rinse summer all the way out of our system and leave us with temperatures that are right at our average of 68° for this time of the year.

We dry out Thursday and our temperatures plateau staying in the low-70s for several days. Sunshine and much cooler air filters in and on Friday, as we greet October with above average temperatures (not by much) with 72° and sunny skies.

We have another weak trough that could push up more rain for the weekend, but at this point the chances don’t appear to be a surefire thing, but no matter what, it will be a welcomed feature.

Temperatures overnight in the low-50s with wind and rain. Then cloudy and considerably cooler Wednesday in the low-60s and even a few 50s in the Hills for your mid-week.

