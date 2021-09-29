Hey! Who Stole Our Fall?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I usually have to fine-tune a forecast every day, and that is no big deal. But in a rare move today, I had to really adjust what is coming up.

I was personally holding out hope that there could be a chance that a shower or two would dot the map this weekend and keep some moisture around. The latest models are dashing my hopes. We will have an infiltration of warm and dry air moving in to stay for at least the next week. Spring-like temperatures will be the rule and not the exception. The first day of October will take us to the low-70s and then it is off the races after that. We will hover around the mid-to-upper-70s for the next seven days. Mostly sunny and if it weren’t for our lack of much-needed rain I would say pleasant.

Our long-term forecast could bring us more precipitation. But at this juncture, we are still a ways out for that. If there are any more changes or even minor adjustments we will always let you know as soon as possible.

Temperatures in the upper-60s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies.

