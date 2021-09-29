Advertisement

“Guilty on all counts” a federal jury delivers a verdict in the Pine Ridge murder of Vinny Brewer

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A verdict was reached in the murder trial of Adan J. Corona and Francisco Villanueva. On Wednesday a federal jury unanimously found the defendants guilty on all counts, stemming from the 2016 killing of Vinny Brewer on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Some of those charges include first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and conspiracy to commit assault. The two are convicted of traveling across state lines to kill Brewer for owed drug money. Brewer was gunned down in broad daylight outside a youth center on the Pine Ridge reservation nearly five years ago.

The case will now proceed into sentencing where the defendants could face the maximum punishment of life in prison under Federal law.

