Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem responded Wednesday to a “disgusting” rumor of an alleged affair with advisor and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

American Greatness, an online conservative journal, reported Tuesday “multiple sources” allege an extramarital affair that has continued for months. The report says the sources allege members of Congress called the affair an “open secret.” All of the sources cited in the piece are anonymous.

Corey Lewandowski, a married father of four, was former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and is an advisor to Gov. Noem. Lewandowski was frequently on the governor’s campaign trail as she stumped for Trump across the country during the 2020 campaign.

Gov. Noem tweeted Wednesday denying the report calling it “total garbage” and a “disgusting lie.”

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help.



I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021

Pedro Gonzalez, the author of the piece, is the Associate Editor of Chronicles Magazine. He has made appearances in national publications and media outlets.

Gonzalez says that he stands behind his reporting 100%.

“I published this when I was told that more details regarding Governor Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s... lets call them bad habits, would be in the news soon.”

Gonzalez says that these allegations have been circulating for over a year in national political circles, but he felt he had finally talked to enough firsthand sources to publish the piece.

“The overwhelming consensus I have gotten is that ‘Finally, someone said it, and now we have someone to talk to,’” Gonzalez explained.

Noem’s relationship with Lewandowski has been scrutinized since it was revealed to the public. Her campaign has released limited details about his role as advisor to the Governor.

“Would you confirm it if you were Noem?” Gonzalez asked. “These allegations of Noem’s infidelity, they are actually good indicators of her political duplicity... And she is on the ropes right now.”

Former Noem staffer Maggie Seidel also denied the allegations. Seidel worked for Noem for roughly a year, and spent some time with her on the campaign trail as well.

“There is plenty to disagree with Governor Noem on,” Seidel said. “For one, I think it is outrageous for her to continue to associate with Corey Lewandowski. But do I believe for a second she stepped out her marriage? No, not for a second.”

The report comes as a major Republican donor alleged Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event over the weekend, Politico reported Wednesday.

Gonzalez, a staunch critic of Noem’s, says that he intends to follow up on his reporting.

“I am definitely going to write a follow up now that she has responded too, and since my reputation is on the line.”