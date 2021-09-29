Advertisement

COVID numbers in South Dakota for Wednesday

(AP image)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been 552 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,462.

205 people are currently hospitalized in South Dakota with the virus. The State has had 2,133 deaths to date.

Perkins, Todd, and Dewey counties have 1 new case each. Jackson County has 2 new cases, Bennett County has 4 new cases, Corson County County has 5 new cases, Gregory and Fall River counties each have 6 new cases, Custer County has 8 new cases, Meade County has 23 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 30 new cases, Lawrence County has 38 new cases, and Pennington County has 103 new cases. Even as the numbers continue to rise in the state, vaccination percentages remain at a virtual standstill.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody over the age of 12, 64.16% have received at least one dose, and 58.55% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series dose.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash
Fire crews on the scene as wildfire burns near Norris Peak Road
Hat Mountain Wildfire
COVID numbers in South Dakota for Tuesday
One business hopes to grow alongside of emerging medical cannabis industry

Latest News

Noem Administration submits Permit Application for 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks
Mayor Allender as well as the fire and police chief delivered cookies to the staff of Monument...
First responders make a stop at Monument Health to thank those on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19
It’s that time of year again where mother nature is letting us know that it’s time for a...
Spearfish Canyon has been hit by mother nature who says, “It’s fall!”
The public divides on what they consider to be “inappropriate” books available at the Campbell...
Controversy stirs at Campbell County Public Library