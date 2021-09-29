COVID numbers in South Dakota for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been 552 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,462.

205 people are currently hospitalized in South Dakota with the virus. The State has had 2,133 deaths to date.

Perkins, Todd, and Dewey counties have 1 new case each. Jackson County has 2 new cases, Bennett County has 4 new cases, Corson County County has 5 new cases, Gregory and Fall River counties each have 6 new cases, Custer County has 8 new cases, Meade County has 23 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 30 new cases, Lawrence County has 38 new cases, and Pennington County has 103 new cases. Even as the numbers continue to rise in the state, vaccination percentages remain at a virtual standstill.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody over the age of 12, 64.16% have received at least one dose, and 58.55% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series dose.

