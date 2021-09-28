Advertisement

“Thank you” lunch held for local law enforcement

police lunch
police lunch(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are many ways to thank law enforcement officers for serving the community, but what about an authentic Korean lunch?

Jeff Holbrook and his wife, Chan Sook, started hosting an annual “thank you” law enforcement lunch 3 years ago as a way to give back to those who serve and protect the community.

“This is just a small way for us to say thank you for all that they do and a lot of people don’t realize it, but their job encompasses many, many things, and my wife and I are just thankful for that and want to show our gratitude in this manner,” said Holbrook.

Both the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office were welcomed to the flavorful meal.

“It’s really cool and we know that we have tremendous support in our community and in the state of South Dakota and we never take that for granted. We work hard at that every day maintaining that trust and we work very close with our communities,” said Willie Whelchel, Chief Deputy of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Whelchel said it’s great to feel supported. This comes after a year where law enforcement officers have faced national scrutiny.

