Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Kelton Pullen, 9, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash North of Deadwood, on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled.

Pullen, the passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Jessy Pullen of Spearfish, the 40-year-old male driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

