Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Robert Weber

(WITN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Wednesday, September 29 in honor of former State Representative Robert Weber.

Weber served as state representative from 1973 to 2000.

A Mass of Christian burial for Weber will be held on Wednesday, September 29, at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, SD.

