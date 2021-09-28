Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Robert Weber

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Wednesday, September 29 in honor of former State Representative Robert Weber.

Weber served as state representative from 1973 to 2000.

A Mass of Christian burial for Weber will be held on Wednesday, September 29, at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, SD.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.