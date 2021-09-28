First responders make a stop at Monument Health to thank those on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -As Monument Health enters its 20th month of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders stopped by to thank those on the frontlines.

A parade led by first responders had Mayor Allender, Fire Chief Jason Culbertson and Police chief Don Hedrick brought cookies to the staff at the Monument.

George Sazama, an RN who is also the ICU director at Monument says that not only are they busy dealing with patients during these times but also the family members of those who are in the hospital.

“It is pretty tireless. Day in and day out, we get our ups and down, right now we are hopefully on the downside of an up. It has been busy, people are tired. Having something like this to spice up the day goes a long way,” George Sazama, Director of ICU

Sazama says the community can also help by following CDC guidance of wearing masks and getting the COVID vaccine

Allender says that everyone in the community has a tie to Monument and even simple gestures can help raise the spirits of those on the front lines.

“I think every one of us knows a Doctor or a Nurse or someone who works in this profession. And we can be nice to them we can thank them we can send them a card, we can tell them we’re rooting for them, and I think that means a lot,”

Allender proclaimed Sept 28 as Health Care Provider, Caregiver, and support staff appreciation day.

