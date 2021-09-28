Advertisement

Fire Station 2 keeps Rapid City firefighters prepared for anything

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Keeping firefighters trained and up to date is the responsibility of Fire Station 2 and people like Nick Carlson, Training Section Chief for Station 2.

“Fire Station 2′s primary responsibility is the education of the 164 members of the Rapid City Fire Department and documenting that training appropriately in order for us to comply with all the rules and regulations that are applied to the Fire/EMS Service. In that department training, we provide 240 hours of Fire Service training yearly, 20 hours of EMT training, and 24 hours of Paramedic training. These trainings consist of online, hands-on, and quarterly meetings,” said Carlson. “We also provide EMS training to the general public (CPR/AED, EMT, and Paramedic classes) along with partner with outside organizations to promote interagency training within the neighboring communities allowing us to rely on each other when calls for service are at peak levels. We also have a Fire Engine and an Ambulance housed at Station 2, so in the event that all units are busy, we are able to be pulled into service, or in the event of a significant incident we can be utilized to cover the City of Rapid City.”

