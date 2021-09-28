COVID numbers in South Dakota for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The data for these numbers includes Saturday and Sunday along with the passed 24 hours.

There have been 812 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,600. 200 people are currently hospitalized in South Dakota with the virus. The State has had 2133 deaths to date.

Pennington County has 205 new cases, Meade County has 40 new cases, Butte County has 19 new cases, Custer County has 14 new cases, Fall River County has 12 new cases, Gregory and Todd counties have 8 cases each, Harding, Bennett, and Tripp counties have 2 cases each, and Perkins, Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Crimson counties each have 1 new case.

4 more deaths have been reported bringing the state total number of deaths to 2,133.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota, Currently, 58.51% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series, and 64.09% have received at least one dose.

