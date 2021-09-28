Box Elder Harvest Fest returns with fun for all

BOX ELDER, SD (KOTA) - This Saturday, the City of Box Elder is celebrating the return of fall with its annual Harvest Fest.

With the record 4,000 attendees who came to the recent Patriot Day Celebration on September 11, Box Elder is looking to another record-breaking family and community event to celebrate the changing of seasons. This year’s Harvest Fest will offer many opportunities for attendees to find free and seasonal fun. There will be sweet treats including mini donuts and hot apple cider. Children can partake in free activities including caricatures, bounce castles, kid’s crafts, a petting zoo carnival games and more.

The event will also feature an indoor and outdoor craft fair featuring a variety of local vendors, free hayrides, free family pictures, and food trucks.

This year’s Harvest Fest will also offer local youth, ages 12 and under, the opportunity to take home one of the 800 free pumpkins that will be given away, courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent Hendrickson, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the City of Box Elder looks forward to this year’s Harvest Fest, emphasizing the impact community events continue to have on the community of Box Elder. “I’ll speak for the entire City of Box Elder team in saying that we are so excited for the 2021 Harvest Fest,” mentioned Hendrickson. “We look forward to Harvest Fest every year as it not only represents a time to celebrate the return of fall, but allows us to bring our community together to enjoy the company of one another and celebrate our growing city. There’s a little bit of something for everybody to enjoy – from the thrill of local kids choosing a free pumpkin to take home to classic fall staples like hay rides and free hot apple cider.”

To learn more about the 2021 Harvest Fest, please visit https://www.boxelder.us/harvest-fest/.

