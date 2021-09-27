Your Fall Order is Coming Right Up!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Red Flag Warning is place for the region starting at midnight and ending on Tuesday at 7pm.

What is not helping:

· Gusty southern winds at 10-25mph

· The at or below 15% humidity levels across the area

· Lack of rain for the last several weeks.

What is helping:

· The rain that is moving in (that is causing the gusty winds)

· Cooler temperatures

· More rain - albeit slight chances- by the weekend.

We have been talking about a trough coming to the Black Hills for about a week now. I am very happy to report that the models are coming through on that prediction. We are still looking at a southerly flow of moisture that is moving in through the course of the day Tuesday and will hang around through mid-week. Then even better news comes with it. There is another chance or two of more afternoon showers for the weekend as well. At this point we are not looking at a complete washout for Saturday and Sunday, but if I am being honest I would not be mad if there was.

Year-to-date we are at 10.64″ of rain, which is -6.85″ behind our average of 17.49″. At this point I don’t see us making up that deficit by Friday, which begins a new month – there would surely be problems if we got that much rain in a short amount of time. Needless to say we don’t want that! However, I wouldn’t scoff at an inch. I don’t see that much being squeezed from the clouds, but fingers crossed.

Overall looking cooler with highs in the 90s Tuesday, then cooling off to only the 60s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.