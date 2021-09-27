Advertisement

Your Fall Order is Coming Right Up!

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Red Flag Warning is place for the region starting at midnight and ending on Tuesday at 7pm.

What is not helping:

· Gusty southern winds at 10-25mph

· The at or below 15% humidity levels across the area

· Lack of rain for the last several weeks.

What is helping:

· The rain that is moving in (that is causing the gusty winds)

· Cooler temperatures

· More rain - albeit slight chances- by the weekend.

We have been talking about a trough coming to the Black Hills for about a week now. I am very happy to report that the models are coming through on that prediction. We are still looking at a southerly flow of moisture that is moving in through the course of the day Tuesday and will hang around through mid-week. Then even better news comes with it. There is another chance or two of more afternoon showers for the weekend as well. At this point we are not looking at a complete washout for Saturday and Sunday, but if I am being honest I would not be mad if there was.

Year-to-date we are at 10.64″ of rain, which is -6.85″ behind our average of 17.49″. At this point I don’t see us making up that deficit by Friday, which begins a new month – there would surely be problems if we got that much rain in a short amount of time. Needless to say we don’t want that!  However, I wouldn’t scoff at an inch. I don’t see that much being squeezed from the clouds, but fingers crossed.

Overall looking cooler with highs in the 90s Tuesday, then cooling off to only the 60s by Wednesday.

