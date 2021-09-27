Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - Classic Caesar Salad with Papa Joe’s Produce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Papa Joe has supplied the Sheridan area with excellent hydroponic produce for years. In this edition of Sheridan Cooks, I used some of his lettuce, as well as a few ingredients from Freedom Foods to create a classic Caesar salad.

The recipe for the salad: in a blender combine 1 large egg yolk with 4 oil-packed anchovy filets, 2 chopped garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper. With the machine on, slowly add a half cup extra virgin olive oil and blend until incorporated. Season with salt, if desired (there will be plenty of salt in the anchovies).

in a large bowl, toss 1 1/2 lb romaine lettuce chopped into bit-size pieces with the dressing. Serve with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

