Advertisement

Salvation Army handing out coats to kids in need

Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Their annual coat giveaway started on Sep 27 and will also be on the 28 at the North Cherry Avenue location of the Salvation Army.

School-aged children can pick out a free coat from 9 AM-12 PM and again from 1 PM-3:30 PM.

They are hoping to hand out around 600 coats.

“It is great to be able to see them, not just that they are getting a coat, but has them warm and feeling good for when they go to school,” Major VAngie O’Neil, Salvation Army, says

Along with a coat, kids will be able to pick out a hat and scarf that were handmade by a volunteer.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of new industrial center
Rapid City edged out 20 other cities to bring battery manufacturing to the Black Hills
People from all over the world began arriving just before dawn Friday for the annual event...
Hundreds of bison rounded up at Custer State Park in annual tradition
The project aspires to stop sediment from spilling down the hillside.
Hillside on Star Village receiving treatment before sediment seeps into Rapid Creek
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
South Dakota House has signatures to proceed with impeachment special session
Graduates are featured on the plaques.
Fundraiser aspires to replace School of Mines M-Hill “M” and build a new trail up to it

Latest News

Monument Health opens mall location for vaccine boosters
Daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
COVID numbers in Wyoming and South Dakota for Monday
LANDSCAPING
LANDSCAPE