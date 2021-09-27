Advertisement

Monument Health’s vaccination clinic has opened their doors again

Monument Health has reopened its mass-vaccination clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines.
By Gillian Trudeau
Sep. 27, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The clinic is once again located at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.

With the new CDC recommendations towards COVID-19 vaccine boosters, there’s now a need for more accessible vaccine clinics.

The mall clinic is open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, and appointments are encouraged. Walk-in appointments will also be accepted, but only based on availability.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its recommendation on who should or may receive the COVID-19 booster vaccination last week.

”We had been able to take care of that out of our basic operations but due to the fact that so many people are now eligible to receive an extra dose of vaccine, we felt it was necessary to open up this new location again,” said Scott Peterson, senior director of ambulatory and pharmacy operations at Monument Health.

You can make appointments ahead of time, by going to the Monument Health website or by calling the Nurse Triage Line at 605-755-1350.

