Monument Health opens mall location for vaccine boosters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health has reopened its mass-vaccination clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The clinic is once again located at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, this time in a retail space on the southeast side of the mall structure.

The mall clinic is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. They can be made ahead of time through the MyChart electronic health record, by going to the Monument Health website or by calling the Nurse Triage Line at (605) 755-1350. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, based on availability.

Saturday appointments in Rapid City are only available at Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard from 7 a.m. - Noon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its recommendation on who should or may receive the COVID-19 booster vaccination on Sept. 24.

In that recommendation the CDC notes the following group should receive a booster dose of Pfizer Vaccine:

people aged 65 years and older

residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

CDC also recommends that the following groups may receive a booster dose of Pfizer Vaccine:

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

“Reopening the mass vaccine clinic in Rapid City allows Monument Health to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, both initial doses and booster doses, to the community,” said Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Pharmacy for Monument Health. “The CDC continues to evaluate all available data to determine if other population groups would benefit from a booster dose. Having this clinic open now means we can meet the needs of the communities we serve as soon as we are given the go-ahead.”

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.

Those that would like to receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment using MyChart or by going to the Monument Health website. Those interested in receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are highly encouraged to do so, and can schedule an appointment by also logging onto MyChart or visiting the website.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.