Advertisement

A fire on the airport’s runway sparked for Rapid City’s Fire Departments knowledge

A call came in for a fire on the airport’s runway but Monday’s fire didn’t involve jet fuel. It was propane and designed to teach firefighters how to battle aircraft fires.
A call came in for a fire on the airport’s runway but Monday’s fire didn’t involve jet fuel. ...
A call came in for a fire on the airport’s runway but Monday’s fire didn’t involve jet fuel. It was propane and designed to teach firefighters how to battle aircraft fires.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unlike typical firefighter training... Rapid City Fire Department’s Air Craft Rescue and Fire Fighting team do things a little differently. And Monday, they headed to the airport for a live-fire training that involves different skill sets

The training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every year for any airport with commercial air traffic.

“What we’re basically trying to do is simulate as real as possible of an incident as we can,” said Captain Neill Goodart of the Rapid City Fire Department.

With a live-fire training prop and a realistic emergency aircraft, the team was able to simulate a burning aircraft, rather than a traditional fire of burning wood and grass.

“The biggest difference obviously is you dealing with an aircraft that’s going to have a lot of people on board of it, and the other thing is we’re dealing primarily with fuel fires here,” said Goodart.

Goodart says fuel fires have to be fought in a completely different fashion. For example, the trucks are spraying the fire at an angle instead of straight on.

Rapid City Fire Department has 13 firefighters who are aircraft rescue firefighting qualified. For the past two years, the department has been working with equipment from Minnesota in order to stay up to date in the training.

“This is a low frequency, high-risk call for us so it gives all of us a chance to practice our skills in a semi real-world environment which we don’t get to do very often,” said Goodart.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of new industrial center
Rapid City edged out 20 other cities to bring battery manufacturing to the Black Hills
People from all over the world began arriving just before dawn Friday for the annual event...
Hundreds of bison rounded up at Custer State Park in annual tradition
The project aspires to stop sediment from spilling down the hillside.
Hillside on Star Village receiving treatment before sediment seeps into Rapid Creek
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
South Dakota House has signatures to proceed with impeachment special session
Graduates are featured on the plaques.
Fundraiser aspires to replace School of Mines M-Hill “M” and build a new trail up to it

Latest News

police training
Officers spend 2 weeks training in intense scenarios
Monument Health has reopened its mass-vaccination clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines.
Monument Health’s vaccination clinic has opened their doors again
DEA Issues Public Safety Alert on Sharp Increase in Fake Prescription Pills Containing Fentanyl and Meth
Monument Health opens mall location for vaccine boosters