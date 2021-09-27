COVID numbers in South Dakota for Monday

There have been 383 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,588.

184 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. In total, South Dakota has had 143,8183 cases.

Pennington County has 60 new cases, Meade County has 12 new cases, Lawrence County has 6 new cases, Custer County has reported 4 new cases, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties have reported 3 new cases each, Butte County has reported 2 new cases, and Jackson and Jones counties have reported 1 new case each.

4 more deaths have been reported bringing the state total number of deaths to 2,129.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota, over 778,000 doses have been administered to over 418,600 persons. Currently, 58.32% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series, and 63.91% have received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.