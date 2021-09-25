Advertisement

Warm Weather the Next Couple Of Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rest of today, along with the next couple of days, will remain sunny. Temperatures are expected to increase slightly tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday could reach 90. The good news is that temperatures will cool down significantly overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday are projected to be in the upper 60s.

