Friday Night Hike, September 24, Part Two

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison were on a mission to capture their fifth win of the season during homecoming week. Plus, The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team battled Sioux Falls Washington as part of their East-West Invite. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has highlights and scores in this week’s edition of Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.