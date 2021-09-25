Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, September 24, Part Two

Homecoming week for Hot Springs, tennis doubleheader for RC Stevens
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison were on a mission to capture their fifth win of the season during homecoming week. Plus, The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team battled Sioux Falls Washington as part of their East-West Invite. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has highlights and scores in this week’s edition of Friday Night Hike.

